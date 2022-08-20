Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

