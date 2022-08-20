Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 25,148 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,148 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,963,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,690,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 106,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 49,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 386,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36,877 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

