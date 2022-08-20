Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 441.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

