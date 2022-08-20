Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $269.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.24.
Shares of BILL opened at $174.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.90 and a 200-day moving average of $165.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49.
In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at $815,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 168.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 57,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth $8,650,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 41.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,797,000 after purchasing an additional 185,285 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
