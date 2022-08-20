Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 669 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

