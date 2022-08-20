Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.30.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,612,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $183.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.68 and its 200 day moving average is $186.84. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

