Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Boosted by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,514,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,176,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Stock Down 1.8 %

Dover stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average of $140.45.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

