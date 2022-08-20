Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 185.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,237,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

DVN stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.