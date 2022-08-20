B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.33% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 239.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 626,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 441,895 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAPR opened at $30.69 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $32.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36.

