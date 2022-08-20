B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.1 %

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.54.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

