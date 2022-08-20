B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.00 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

