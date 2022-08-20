B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 418.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $95.95 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,150,243. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

