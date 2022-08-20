Country Club Bank GFN Purchases New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of F opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.