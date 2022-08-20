4,360 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.52 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

