AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $255.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

