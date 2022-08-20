Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,621 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 161.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

