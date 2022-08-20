Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,729,000 after acquiring an additional 947,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

