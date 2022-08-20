Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,371,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 404.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $103.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

