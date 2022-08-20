ProShare Advisors LLC Has $20.87 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after acquiring an additional 441,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $169.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

