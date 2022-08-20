ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $369.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.