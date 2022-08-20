TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 44,533 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $47,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

