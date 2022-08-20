TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $54,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 632,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,118 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 68,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

EMR stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

