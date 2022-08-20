First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Insider Activity

Ameren Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,264 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AEE opened at $97.35 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

