Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 66,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $1,406,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 20.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $103.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.56.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

