TheStreet Downgrades agilon health (NYSE:AGL) to D+

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of AGL opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $106,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,563.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,051,251 shares of company stock valued at $292,807,649 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 772.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

