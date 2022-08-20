Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $15.00 on Friday. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 30,495 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Arco Platform by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arco Platform by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

