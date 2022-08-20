Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.1 %

ROST stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

