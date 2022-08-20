BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BJ. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,788,000 after buying an additional 603,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,092,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

