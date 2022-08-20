BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at UBS Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,663,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.