BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BJ. Bank of America raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $73.78 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $2,726,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

