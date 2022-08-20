BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $88.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.06.

NYSE:BJ opened at $73.78 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $1,663,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

