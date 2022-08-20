South Dakota Investment Council Sells 8,000 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.13% of International Bancshares worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1,431.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

International Bancshares Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.