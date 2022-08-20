Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,329,000 after buying an additional 151,563 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 880,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,219,000 after buying an additional 131,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $77.72 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.