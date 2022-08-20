Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Progressive by 1,254.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $127.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.92. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

