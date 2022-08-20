Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $75.09. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

