T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 48,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,649,000 after buying an additional 136,365 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $126.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

