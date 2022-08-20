5,215 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,630 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 877,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $134,120,000 after purchasing an additional 96,885 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

