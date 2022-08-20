AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,839 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 126,528.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Newmont by 10,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Newmont by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,941,000 after acquiring an additional 828,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,872,000 after acquiring an additional 807,159 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE NEM opened at $43.53 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

