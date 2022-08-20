AMG National Trust Bank Sells 426 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 1,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 49,618 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $54,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $125,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $96.54 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.91.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

