Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,204 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after buying an additional 401,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after buying an additional 190,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,546,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,896,000 after buying an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

