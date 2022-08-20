Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.56. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.