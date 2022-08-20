ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $202.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.96. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

