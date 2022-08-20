AGF Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,096 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after purchasing an additional 200,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.53. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

