Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.98

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 48082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Neogen Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Neogen
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
Neogen Company Profile
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
