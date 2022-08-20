Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.98

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 48082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $507,448 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

