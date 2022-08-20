Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.6% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $118.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average is $127.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $347.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

