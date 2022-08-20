Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $95.00 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. The company has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

