Humana Inc. (HUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on October 28th

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7875 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Humana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $27.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $499.86 on Friday. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $502.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.90 and a 200-day moving average of $450.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,458,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Humana by 211.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

