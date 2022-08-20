Humana Inc. (HUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on October 28th

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7875 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Humana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $27.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
Humana Stock Performance
NYSE:HUM opened at $499.86 on Friday. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $502.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.90 and a 200-day moving average of $450.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,458,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Humana by 211.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
