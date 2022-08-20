General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,752,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

