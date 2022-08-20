Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 18.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $800,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $499.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.83. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $502.57.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

