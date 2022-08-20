Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLL. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

FLL opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.79 million, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.76. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,462.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

